Idaho’s transgender sports ban headed to U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON D.C. — Idaho’s ban on transgender women competing in sports will be argued in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Gem State was the first in the nation to prohibit transgender athletes from participating in women’s and girls’ sports in 2020. The law, known as The Fairness in Women's Sports Act, has faced ongoing legal challenges since its passage.

Lindsay Hecox, a transgender Boise State University student who first challenged the ban, attempted to dismiss the case earlier this year. A federal judge rejected the request, keeping the lawsuit active.

In his ruling, U.S. District Judge David Nye said "[Idaho] has a fair right to have its arguments heard and adjudicated once and for all."

Now, the legal question that will be answered by the Supreme Court is: "Whether laws that seek to protect women's and girls' sports by limiting participation to women and girls based on sex violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment."

The Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments on Jan. 13.