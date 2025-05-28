Sun Valley's expo of extreme speed is back. Tour de Force goes on despite bad car wreck last year

BOISE — The high speed, exotic car event known as Tour De Force is back again July 17-19 near Sun Valley.

The event’s 18 year run was in jeopardy following a catastrophic car crash last summer.

Our senior reporter, Roland Beres, talked with one of the event’s organizers about how the event has changed and why they were so dedicated to bringing it back.

There’s nothing like the Tour de Force, a chance for hot rodders and exotic sports car fanatics to put the pedal to the metal and see how fast their cars can go on an open road.

But last year, a crash on the first run of the day demolished a Porsche and nearly killed both occupants.

Still, the show goes on.

“It really was a chance to reset the event completely," explains Gurmeet Singh, Dir. Events and Production Tour de Force, "Doing it 18 years no speed limit. Has been our signature event. And we have an opportunity to find a new area that provides us with a completely new experience.”

The new area is on Soldier Road in Fairfield just south of Sun Valley. The old road was hwy 75 north of Ketchum. And there are new safety inspections and evaluations. “The drivers will have opportunity. To drive through town at full speed. And do two runs one is a pacesetter where we cap the speed at 100 miles per hour. So they’re familiar with the course. And turn around and hit again.” said Singh.

Tour de Force is a non profit fundraiser to prevent food insecurity through the Hunger Coalition.

And even after last year’s tragedy, Singh says organizers knew they’d be back. “Its a commitment to the community we’re committed to the causes of food insecurity and mental health and our valley and our communities and our primary beneficiary the hunger coalition we’ve donated over 2 million dollars to that organization.”

Singh says the comedy show and free car show will still take place in Sun Valley. And he expects the driver registration to sell out easily. "It’s going to be the same adrenaline filled event that it’s always been. We’re really excited they’re going to have a chance to go really fast." he said.