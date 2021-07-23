Watch
Sun Valley Resort's famed ski area getting forest makeover

Idaho News 6
Sun Valley
Posted at 2:30 PM, Jul 23, 2021
KETCHUM, Idaho — A multiyear project to improve forest health at one of the nation's top ski destinations has begun in central Idaho.

The 10-year Bald Mountain Stewardship Project is intended in part to reduce the chances of a wildfire at Sun Valley Resort's Bald Mountain ski area that operates on U.S. Forest Service land.

The Idaho Mountain Express reports that work has started on the Forest Service's plan to reduce fuel, restore forest health and enhance recreation opportunities. The ski area is a huge economic driver, but pests and parasites are killing trees in the aging forest long protected from wildfires.

