Sun Valley Mustard: A local product saved by local businessmen

Sun Valley Mustard started in 1984 with Lois Allison and her family recipe that she sold in the Wood River Family, However, Lois has since passed and this local business was in trouble before two locals revived it.

"We felt like it's important history, it’s a really important part of this community, and we wanted to keep that around," said Ryan Rosmarim. "One thing you will notice is we rebranded back to the original logo from 1984, and that is really a tribute to Lois. We feel like we are just stewards of this thing she started."

WATCH | Check out the video as I grilled up some sausages so I could try out the mustard—

Sun Valley Mustard is a local product saved by local businessmen

Lois Allison created her sweet and spicy mustard, and she eventually sold her company. It went through four owners before Rosmarim and Alex Langerman stepped in to keep this product alive.

"It's a classic story of a woman with a family recipe," said Langerman. "She would make it in her kitchen in small batches and everyone loved it."

Mustard production has moved to Beaverton, Oregon, while the mustard dry rub, Musty Dust, gets made in Boise, and they have mustard-flavored beef jerky coming out of Rexburg. The owners made these changes to stay profitable, develop new products, and keep the original mustard on the shelves.

People can find these products at Atkinson's in the Wood River Valley, Albertsons in the Treasure Valley, the Boise Food Co-Op, and at the Capital City Market in the Airport. Sun Valley Mustard has two different kinds of mustard.

"Spicy Sweet is the original recipe going all the way back to 1984, and it’s kind of a creamy dijon style that finishes with a nice spice hit at the end," said Langerman. "Whole Grain is our newest edition as more of a traditional German style mustard with some vinegar notes, so it gives you a nice pop when you bite into it, and it is really good with a bratwurst."

I grilled up some bratwurst and ate two of them, with each one adding only one type of mustard. The mustard was really good, and I enjoyed the Whole Grain the best, but that is just the type of mustard I have always enjoyed better.