Suicide prevention bill awaits governor's signature

BOISE - A bill aiming to implement suicide prevention training into Idaho's education system now just needs a signature from the governor.

House Bill 634 aims to increase suicide prevention training in all public school personnel across the state.

If signed into law, the State Board of Education would then adopt rules supporting yearly suicide awareness and prevention training for all school staff.

Materials would include training on how to identify appropriate mental health services and how to refer children and their families to those services when needed.

Each school district would then adopt a policy on suicide prevention - including intervention and "postvention", offering counseling to other students after a classmate's suicide or attempted suicide.

LEGISLATURE OF THE STATE OF IDAHO

Sixty-fourth Legislature Second Regular Session - 2018

IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

HOUSE BILL NO. 634

BY EDUCATION COMMITTEE

AN ACT RELATING TO EDUCATION; AMENDING CHAPTER 1, TITLE 33, IDAHO CODE, BY THE ADDITION OF A NEW SECTION 33-136, IDAHO CODE, TO ESTABLISH PROVISIONS REGARDING SUICIDE PREVENTION IN SCHOOLS.

Be It Enacted by the Legislature of the State of Idaho:

SECTION 1. That Chapter 1, Title 33, Idaho Code, be, and the same is hereby amended by the addition thereto of a NEW SECTION, to be known and designated as Section 33-136, Idaho Code, and to read as follows:

33-136. SUICIDE PREVENTION IN SCHOOLS. (1) The state board of education shall adopt rules supporting suicide awareness and prevention training each year for public school personnel. This training may be provided within the framework of existing in-service training programs offered by the state board of education and the state department of education or as part of professional development activities.

(2)(a) The state board of education and state department of education shall, in consultation with the state department of health and welfare, education and healthcare stakeholders, and suicide prevention experts, develop a list of approved training materials to fulfill the requirements of this section.

(b) Approved materials shall include training on how to identify appropriate mental health services, both within the school and the larger community, and when and how to refer youth and their families to those services.

(c) Approved materials may include programs that can be completed through self-review of suitable suicide prevention materials.

(3)(a) Each public school district shall adopt a policy on student suicide prevention. Such policy shall, at a minimum, address procedures relating to suicide prevention, intervention and postvention. As used in this paragraph, "postvention" means counseling or other social care given to students after another student's suicide or attempted suicide.

(b) To assist school districts in developing policies for student suicide prevention, the state department of education shall develop and maintain a model policy, or adopt an existing policy as a model policy, to serve as a guide for school districts in accordance with this section.

(4)(a) No person shall have a cause of action for any loss or damage caused by any act or omission resulting from the implementation of the provisions of this section or resulting from any training required by this section, or lack thereof.

(b) The training required by the provisions of this section, or lack thereof, shall not be construed to impose any specific duty of care.

(c) Nothing in this subsection shall be construed to conflict with the provisions of section 33-512B, Idaho Code.