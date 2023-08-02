Successful opening day for Molenaar Skate Park

BOISE, Idaho — Molenaar Skate Park had its opening day on August 1 and sported quite a turnout from locals and even skateboarding legend Tony Alva.

"It's nice and smooth and I like the fact that it has pool coping, like the pools we grew up skating when we were kids," said Alva.

Spanning roughly 15,000 square feet in size, the park features a variety of handrails, ledges, banks, transitional terrain, and a mini bowl. One aspect that makes it stand out is its friendliness to beginners.

“It’s exciting to see the community embrace action sports... this free and accessible skate park increases access to outdoor recreation in an important part of our city. We look forward to continuing to see the sport grow in the years to come,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway.

The park was built in large part thanks to a $1 million donation from the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation.

Molenaar is on S. Maple Grove Rd. and is open daily from sunrise to sunset.

