Molenaar Skate Park will increase accessibility for skateboarders in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise will debut a brand new skate park on Tuesday at Molenaar Park in southwest Boise.

Molenaar Skate Park is a 15,000 square foot park made possible from a donation by the J.A. and Kathryn Albertsons Family Foundation and built by the same company (Grindline Skateparks) that designed Rhodes Skate Park in downtown.

"We really wanted to create a park that would be a stepping stone and create some features that will allow skaters to be more comfortable," said Josh Davis of the Boise Skateboard Association. "We put a little bowl in here on the back end of the park that is going to be really good for kids learn just how to drop in, do 50-50 grinds and tail stalls."

The park is geared toward beginner and intermediate skaters with the idea of getting them ready for other skate parks, but another goal of the Boise Skateboard Association is making skateboarding more accessible for kids who can't make it to Rhodes.

"I’m so excited for Molenaar," said Wayne Gaston, who we caught up with at Rhodes. "I have driven by there a couple of times and seen what they have been working on, it looks really good and more kids can have access to skateboarding."

The popularity of skateboarding has been on the rise in Boise spurred by hosting theX-Games qualifier three years in a row.

"To see where and what Boise has becoming in the skateboard community is so impressive," said Davis. "It’s known across the country, it is known worldwide and people know what Rhodes is."

The Boise Skateboard Association has made it there mission to add neighborhood skate parks like Molenaar and even smaller parks with a couple features to make provide more opportunities for kids.

"One of the things that always comes up is resiliency," said Davis. "Skateboarding definitely teaches you resilience, skateboarding is difficult, it is hard."

The new park will also spread out the crowds, Rhodes is almost always packed no matter what time of year it is. Wayne Gaston really enjoys the skateboarding community here in Boise.

"I love skateboarding because it helps me express my creativity," said Gaston. "It helps me connect with people I like the sense of community everyone here is really nice to me and I'm really nice to them."

The ribbon cutting ceremony will happen from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, the park has already opened if you want to check it out.

Also on Tuesday night some skateboarding legends from northern California will be in town to premiere their new film N-Men: The Untold Story at the Egyptian Theater at 7:30.