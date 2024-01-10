Student Drivers need time on winter roads

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Old man winter has arrived. How important is it for student drivers learn to drive in these weather conditions? Very important to those who teach it. If you live in Idaho, there’s no better lesson to learn than knowing how to handle winter driving conditions.

Allison Tilden manages Rocky Road Driving School, and says days like today are what young drivers need. Allison told us, “it’s very important to teach kids to drive in adverse weather conditions whether it be snow, or heavy rain, or heavy winds. You want to make sure you take advantage to get them into a car with a professional, we can help introduce the proper driving skills that will keep them safe.”

One of Tilden’s more experienced instructors graduated from Rocky Road and has some good advice for older, more experienced drivers on the road. Lexie Seamons explains, "people around here tend to consistently pass us in this weather so I’m trying to teach them to not do what everybody else is doing.”

Nicole Skaggs at the Phillips Driving school puts it this way, “we live in Idaho and it snows every winter and the roads are always bad in the winter and ice. Especially in your neighborhoods, the snowplows don’t come into the neighborhood, we need to teach them how to control a car in the bad weather.”

It's worth another mention to be aware of student drivers. When you see student drivers on the road next to you or in front of you show a little a patience.

