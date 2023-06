BOISE, Idaho — While many states in the nation are experiencing a water crisis due to drought conditions, Idaho's outlook in 2023 is pretty good.

Thanks to the wet winter and spring, Idaho's reservoirs, for the most part, are full.

courtesy of the Bureau of Water Reclamation

Information from the Bureau of Reclamation shows reservoirs like Anderson Ranch and Lucky Peak are nearing the 100% mark.

Should prove to be a pretty nice summer for everyone who enjoys water activities.