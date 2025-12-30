Strike ends, Steelheads to resume play after parties agree to new CBA

The ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association (PHPA) have officially come to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

The standoff between the ECHL and PHPA resulted in a one-day player strike that began on Dec. 26 before ending on Dec. 27 after a tentative agreement was reached.

Now that the CBA has been formalized, teams will resume play on Tuesday evening.

The revised CBA will raise the salary cap for players and improve health and safety measures on the ice.

"I am so appreciative of the dedication and effort of our CBA committee, who worked tirelessly to reach this agreement on behalf of the entire ECHL community," said Ryan Crelin, ECHL Commissioner.

The Idaho Steelheads' next game comes on Jan. 2 at 7:10 p.m., when they face off against the Rapid City Rush at the Idaho Central Arena.