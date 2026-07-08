Stolen vehicle recovered from the Snake River in eastern Oregon

BAKER COUNTY — The Baker County Search and Rescue Team recovered a stolen vehicle from the Snake River near Huntington on Monday afternoon.

The SAR team was deployed to the scene, 6.5 miles north of Spring Recreation Site, after officials received a report of a vehicle submerged in the river. Officials with the Baker County Sheriff's Office say that SAR members set up a ropes system and rappelled down an embankment. Then, a submersible ROV (remotely operated vehicle) owned by Idaho Power was deployed.

When the vehicle was located and secured, Josiah Schmoe of HTR recovered the 1997 Honda Accord. Officials say the vehicle was found unoccupied and appeared to have been stripped.

An investigation determined that the vehicle was reported stolen back in June.

BCSO is asking anyone with information to call Deputy Downing at 541-523-6415 ext.0.