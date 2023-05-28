Steelheads secure their spot in the Kelly Cup finals after a victory in the Western Conference

The Idaho Steelheads closed out the ECHL's western conference with a 5-1 victory over the Toledo Walleye in the final match of the series on May 27.

RELATED | Idaho Steelheads Secure Another Victory on the Road to the Kelly Cup Finals

This was the first time in 13 years that the Steelheads have been named the Western Conference Champions, and the Idaho team has now punched their ticket to the ECHL's Kelly Cup Finals.

For the first time In 13 years.. Western Conference Champions!!!!! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/1p9MeUGI3b — Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads) May 28, 2023

The Newfoundland Growlers and Florida Everblades are currently tied 2-2 in their series for the Eastern Conference Finals, but no matter who wins the Steelheads will be there to face the challenge for the championship.