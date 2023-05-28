Watch Now
News

Actions

Steelheads secure their spot in the Kelly Cup finals after a victory in the Western Conference

Screenshot 2023-05-28 115314.png
Steve Dent
Screenshot 2023-05-28 115314.png
Posted at 11:54 AM, May 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-28 13:54:11-04

The Idaho Steelheads closed out the ECHL's western conference with a 5-1 victory over the Toledo Walleye in the final match of the series on May 27.

RELATED | Idaho Steelheads Secure Another Victory on the Road to the Kelly Cup Finals

This was the first time in 13 years that the Steelheads have been named the Western Conference Champions, and the Idaho team has now punched their ticket to the ECHL's Kelly Cup Finals.

The Newfoundland Growlers and Florida Everblades are currently tied 2-2 in their series for the Eastern Conference Finals, but no matter who wins the Steelheads will be there to face the challenge for the championship.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light