Idaho Steelheads secure another victory on the road to the Kelly Cup finals

Posted at 7:07 PM, May 22, 2023
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Steelheads secured another win in the western conference finals for the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs, with a final score of 3-0 over the Toledo Walleye.

This win sets the Steelheads up with a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven set between the two teams. If victorious, the Idaho team will move on to the Kelly Cup finals.

Steelheads player Adam Scheel gave another standout performance, becoming the first goaltender in the history of the league to secure three straight shutout games in the playoffs, making 99 saves in that stretch.

Scheel's shutout streak is closing in on the all-time ECHL playoff record, with the goaltender currently boasting a 185:24 record. The current record is held by Mississippi's Travis Scott, who posted a record of 199:59 in 1999.

The Steelheads are set to face off against the Walleye again in Toledo on May 24th at 5:15 p.m. MDT.

