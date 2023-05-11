Steelheads beat Allen Americans 6-2 Wednesday, now have a 2-0 lead in the Mountain Division Finals

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Steelheads hosted the Allen Americans in game two of the Mountain Division Finals. It is the first time the two have played each other since the deadly mass shooting in Allen, Texas pushed the ECHL to postpone Saturday night's game and move it to Wednesday night in Boise.

That day, the Idaho Steelheads were staying just minutes away from where the shooting took place.

Prior to Wednesday night's game, the Steelheads and Americans met at center ice to share a moment of solidarity for the Allen community. They continued to stand next to each other through the National Anthem.

After the puck dropped, the Steelheads scored the games' first four goals, eventually winning 6-2.

Zane Franklin, Wade Murphy, Ryan Dmowski, Jack Becker, and Owen Headrick all scored goals with Dmowski finding the back of the net twice.

The Steelheads now leads the series two games to zero, with game three coming Friday night at Idaho Central Arena in Boise.