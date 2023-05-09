Steelheads reflect on mass shooting in Allen, Texas after Saturday night's game was postponed

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Steelheads are back in Boise after their trip to Allen, Texas to continue the playoff series with the Allen Americans for the ECHL Mountain Division Final.

On Saturday, the mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets that killed eight people and injured several others happened just minutes from the Credit Union of Texas Event Center, where the two teams were slated to play the second game of the Division Final.

Game two was immediately postponed by the ECHL after the shooting.

“Our hearts go out to all the families that have been affected, obviously it’s just a situation nobody thinks they’ll be in or want to be in in the first place," said Jordan Kawaguchi, Steelheads Forward.

Idaho News 6 Map showing where the mall shooting was on Saturday, May 6 and where the Allen Americans play

“Very unexpected turn of events there obviously," said Steelheads' coach Everett Sheen. "We were getting ready to go to the game and saw all the emergency services rushing over there, and kind of found out on our way to the rink of what exactly was happening.”

After Sheen realized what was going on, he texted his team to stay in their hotel rooms. They were staying just minutes away from the scene but were all in a safe location.

“I woke up and obviously saw that text and kind of looked out the window and saw the sirens and all the police cars," Kawaguchi said about his experience from his hotel room. "Everyone kind of running for their cars or running across the street."

The mall where the shooting took place is a familiar spot to the team. They've played in Allen several times this season and often go to the mall to shop or get coffee.

They say they're very fortunate none of them were there during the time of the shooting.

“There are a lot worse positions to be in," Kawaguchi said. "We were saying a lot of guys had gone there a day prior, or two days before, to do a little shopping so it kind of hits us hard.”

The team is planning a few different gestures of support for the Americans, and for the community of Allen, during their next game on Wednesday.

They hope to show a sense of community with the players from Texas.

“We may be foes on the ice but we have their back off the ice. In solidarity with them for sure."

Because of the postponement, games two through five are going to be held at Idaho Central Arena. If a game six or seven is needed in the 'best of seven' series, they both will be played in Allen. The Steelheads have a 1-0 lead in the series.

