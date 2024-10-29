Staying warm with a 2,000-degree oven: The art of blowing glass on a cold fall day in downtown Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Art Glass owner Filip Vogelpohl shows our senior reporter Roland Beres how to blow glass for the holidays — and let's face it, if he can do it, anyone can.



Boise Art Glass offers regular classes to teach people how to make truly unique glass sculptures that are perfect for the holidays.

Go to boiseartglass.com for details.

(Below is the transcript of the broadcast story)

The holidays are coming up — if you want to make something really cool, you want to come to Boise Art Glass where I talked to the owner about what it's like to work with fire.

San Philip Vogel Poll is getting some glass ready because I'm going to actually help out in making an ornament for the holidays, and he's making some really cool color that I have selected and we're going to come over and make use of my best attribute, which is all the hot air that I have, apparently.

"You're going to start blowing into that hose to blow this ornament up," Vogel Poll said.

You can come down and take classes at Boise Art Glass and what comes out is incredible and he makes it look so easy — just go to Boiseartglass.com and you can find all these classes that you can do and make something for the holidays.