Stay Safe: Avoid hitchhikers near Sawtooth National Forest amid Travis Decker search

FAIRFIELD, Idaho — Authorities are warning those living in or around the Sawtooth National Forest to avoid picking up hitchhikers as the search for Travis Decker continues. The wanted suspect is known to hitchhike and is likely armed and dangerous.

WATCH: Law enforcement makes contact with campers after possible Travis Decker sighting in Idaho Sawtooth Mountains

Decker, 32, is wanted by the Chelan County Sheriff's Office in Washington on 3 counts of murder and 3 counts of kidnapping related to the deaths of his daughters, ages 5, 8, and 9, on May 30.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $20,000 reward to anyone with knowledge of Decker's whereabouts.

"Decker has a history of hitch hiking – we would like to encourage the public to not pick up any hitchhikers. Additionally, any drone flights in the area will inhibit our ability to search with aircraft – please do not fly any drones for the safety of aircrews." - Michael Leigh, Supervisory Deputy - U.S. Marshals Service





Over the last few days, the U.S. Marshals Service Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force, U.S. Forest Service, and Camas County Sheriff’s Office have been searching areas "believed to be accessible to a person in Decker’s condition."

Authorities are also urging the public to avoid flying drones in the area, as such action can hinder their ability to search for the suspect from the air.

U.S. Marshals Service

If you think you may have seen Travis Decker in or around the Sawtooths in recent days, you are urged to contact the U.S. Marshal Service Communication Center at 1-800-336-0102.