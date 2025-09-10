Idaho firefighter dies from cardiac emergency while battling the Dragon Bravo Fire on Monday

An Idaho firefighter has died in northern Arizona while battling the Dragon Bravo Fire, north of the Grand Canyon.

Officials say 70-year-old J. Hank Hester was actively involved in "suppression repair" when he suffered a cardiac emergency on Monday, near the North Rim Entrance Station.

Hester, who is from Priest River, Idaho, was working with hazardous tree removal operations at the time of the incident.

The wildfire was sparked by lightning on July 4 and has since charred more than 145,500 acres.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the Hester family and friends during this very tragic time. Hank is a member of our wildfire family and will be deeply missed,” said Incident Command Matt Rau.

The National Park Service is working with the Coconino County Medical Examiner in the ongoing investigation into the death.