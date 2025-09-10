Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

Idaho firefighter dies from cardiac emergency while battling the Dragon Bravo Fire on Monday

The wildfire was sparked by lightning on July 4 and has since charred more than 145,500 acres
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Hester Procession
Posted
and last updated

An Idaho firefighter has died in northern Arizona while battling the Dragon Bravo Fire, north of the Grand Canyon.

Officials say 70-year-old J. Hank Hester was actively involved in "suppression repair" when he suffered a cardiac emergency on Monday, near the North Rim Entrance Station.

Hester, who is from Priest River, Idaho, was working with hazardous tree removal operations at the time of the incident.

The wildfire was sparked by lightning on July 4 and has since charred more than 145,500 acres.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the Hester family and friends during this very tragic time. Hank is a member of our wildfire family and will be deeply missed,” said Incident Command Matt Rau.

The National Park Service is working with the Coconino County Medical Examiner in the ongoing investigation into the death.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights