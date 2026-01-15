State office releases 'Special Report' on higher ed compliance with DEI prohibition

BOISE, Idaho — The Legislative Services Office (LSO) Audits Division released a "limited scope special report," after completing an audit on four universities' compliance with Idaho Code prohibiting or relating to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

The special report identified areas of concern at three of the four universities.

LSO was required to complete the report by Senate Bill 1209, passed by the 2025 Idaho Legislature. Boise State University (BSU), Idaho State University (ISU), Lewis-Clark State College (LCSC), and the University of Idaho (U of I) were audited as a result of the bill.

Applicable statutes and appropriation bills, university and college policies and procedures, and financial and administrative records were all considered under the audit.

Staff interviews were conducted at all four institutions and with the Office of the State Board of Education (OSEO).

Based on Idaho Code requirements, the institutions were reviewed in four areas: Expenditures, hiring and employment, admissions and enrollment, and curriculum.

Expenditures

In terms of expenditures, the Idaho legislation prohibits the use of state-appropriated funds to support DEI or "social justice ideology." DEI offices and consultants are prohibited, and colleges have been required to submit "DEI- related expenditures" for student-led activities or organizations to the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee (JFAC).

Both the LSO and OSEO interpreted that organizations or activities funded by student fees, not state funding, were exempt from the audit.

Boise State University was flagged for its Institute for Inclusive and Transformative Scholarship and the related Office of Community and Engagement of Belonging.

Hiring and Employment

House Bill 538, passed in 2024, prohibits State of Idaho employees from "adverse" action when declining to identify their pronouns at their place of employment. Senate Bill 1274, passed that same year, states that applicants should not be required to submit or ascribe to a diversity statement.

The audit flagged that a job posting for "Assistant Professor, Counseling" at Idaho State University required a "Diversity in Counselor Education Statement."

Three additional job postings from ISU included the criterion "demonstrated ability to work with people from diverse backgrounds”, but did not require applicants to submit a diversity statement.

LSO found that the University of Idaho's Faculty Staff Handbook had content that "may not align with Idaho legislation."

Admissions and Enrollment

House Bill 337, passed in 2021, requires that no college or university require students to personally abide by or adhere to "tenets of DEI ideology or social justice".

Senate Bill 1274 applies to students as well as staff, meaning that potential students cannot be required to submit or ascribe to a diversity statement under Idaho law.

Curriculum

Senate Bill 1198, passed in 2025, prohibits institutions from designating courses or curricula that require or otherwise compel students to enroll in courses that are DEI-related. Additionally, any academic degree program that establishes a primary focus of race, ethnicity, or gender must have a procedure to allow the governing board of the institution to exempt the program.

U of I was found to have received an exemption from the Board of Education for one course offered at the institution.

The LSO identified additional courses from U of I that auditors claim should have been included in an exemption request to the Board. In the report, LSO acknowledges that U of I disagrees with their assessment.

ISU was reported to have six courses that fell under state DEI-classification, courses that were also required for completion of a program. Five of the six courses were approved by the Board of Education. The LSO claimed that one course was not included in the exemption list, a course which has since been sent to the Board.

Responses to the Audit

The Idaho State Board of Education expressed gratitude to the LSO for completing the audit. Executive Director Jennifer White acknowledges "substantial work" that has been done across the universities to comply with Idaho's anti-DEI legislation.

Boise State Interim President Jeremiah Shinn responded to the audit, asking that the LSO reassess findings that designated the IFTS scholarship and OCEB as prohibited under state law.

The University of Idaho maintained that the course flagged by the LSO audit does not require an exemption based on SB-1198 and that the course has already been modified to fit the legislation.

The Goldwater Institute, a conservative Idaho interest group, and members from the Idaho Freedom Foundation have sent a letter to Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador, pushing for further investigations into Idaho colleges and universities, specifically their compliance with DEI legislation.

In a statement from the Goldwater Institute, "the Idaho Attorney General can put a stop to this political indoctrination and take steps to ensure compliance with the law."