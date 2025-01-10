Legislative committee introduces bill to address DEI programs at colleges and universities in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho legislative committee is reviewing a draft bill titled the “Freedom of Inquiry in Higher Education,” presented by Republican Senator Ben Toews. The proposal aims to remove diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) offices from state-funded colleges and universities and redirect those resources to academic support programs for all students.

“My goal is to work together with our higher education partners to move us in the right direction of guaranteeing the freedom of speech and freedom of thought, which I actually believe we all desire to have on our college campuses,” Toews said.

The drafted bill would prohibit public universities from funding or supporting identity-based DEI offices, with the exception of tribal centers. It would also prevent schools from requiring students to take DEI courses unless they are part of a chosen academic program.

Toews said the bill is modeled after policies in other states.

"We're looking for what's worked in other places to attempt to make sure that our universities and higher education institutions have that freedom of thought that we want," he said.

However, Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow, a Democrat, criticized the proposal, saying the committee’s focus is misplaced.

"It doesn't feel like a productive working group. And in fact, it's really troubling that we're spending this amount of time and resources on talking about something that the government really shouldn't have a role in," Wintrow said. "We should really be focusing on what's important to students—and that's affordability, making sure they can pay for school, get to school, find a place to live and study and thrive.”

Josh Whitworth, executive director of the Idaho State Board of Education, said it’s important to support all students without isolating specific identity groups.

“The question is, as an institution, we want to make sure that the services that they need are not focused down on their identity, but focused on what they need,” Whitworth said. “The idea is don’t just create little groups. How do you give the support of all students to engage together and really create that holistic environment?”

The committee will continue reviewing the draft bill in the coming weeks.