State of 208: Lake Hazel Extension opens doors to new growth

BOISE, Idaho - For folks in South Boise, the new Lake Hazel Extension has been a long time coming. It is a great example of how private and public entities can work together on a common goal.

Getting from point "A" to point "B" just got a whole lot easier for folks in South Boise, and because of it, a brand new development is ready to break ground.

According to Nicole DuBois from the Ada County Highway District, this project does so many things. "What this Lake Hazel Extension has done has alleviated traffic off of South Cole and Orchard streets," said DuBois. "We build roads to be fiscally responsible to development."

The development she is referring to is a new master planned community known as Syringa Valley Development.

Developer Corey Barton is no stranger to big projects here in the Treasure Valley, but this one is a little different. "This is one of the longest lasting at the current point," said Barton. "And, yes, we're excited, because this is in Boise, and we received some help from A.C.H.D. It's been super exciting."

So here how it works. A.C.H.D. expanded the Lake Hazel and South Cole intersection, replaced the bridge over the New York canal and partly expanded Lake Hazel road past the future entrance to Syringa Valley. The rest was developer driven.

Barton plans to start phase one this fall, with homes ready to sell by next spring. "One of the things we want for the community is biking, walking, we want some small stores in the town center," said Barton. "We want the people to come live here, and stay here."