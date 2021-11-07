State of 208: Big changes in Downtown Meridian

You may get a sore neck walking down Main Street in Meridian from twisting and turning your head to see all the new changes.

Don Day from Boisedev has been keeping a close eye on Meridian's rapid growth for years, but what's happening right now in the downtown core will change the landscape forever. "Boy, there's a lot going on, right behind me you can hear all the works that's going on. Working on the Old Town Loft project that's the side of the old City Hall working to build three hundred units, ground floor retail and office space."

Right across the intersection of Broadway and Main on the southeast corner builders are ready to break ground on another huge apartment complex. "Down the road, in the future, they want to build two office towers for that project too, so between these two projects you're going to see four hundred residential units to five to six hundred people in an area that was previously just parking lots."

City planners believe bridging the past to the future is so important, so having new developments in the shadow of the Old Mill makes sense. "I don't think there's any better illustration of the way these areas changing than to just pivot your head and look at all the different stages you can see here in time."

Urban renewal is a tool that's used across the state to give cities some Tools they can use to help redevelop areas that need a little bit of attention. "Sometimes it's a little bit controversial, but it provides a funding mechanism for them to do that and that's in play here in downtown Meridian."