Star neighborhood development proposal draws concerns from residents

Idaho is in good company with other western states that have seen unprecedented growth in population in recent years - and as with all growth, there are growing pains.

Here in the Treasure Valley, stakeholders for new neighborhoods don't always agree on the pace and direction of development.

A portion of a neighborhood in Star that's been unoccupied for some time is on its way to be developed and some residents are concerned - they reached to Idaho News 6 to share their story.

“When i come out in the morning, and have my cup of coffee, this is what i see and this is what i enjoy. And with the recent proposal for development, all of this would disappear," said Peggy Fayh, a Colt Place neighborhood resident in Star.

Fayh was born and raised in the Treasure Valley and she moved into her Star home three years ago.

Her backyard is fenced off and just behind it is a space with trees, wildlife, and some wetland ecology - and she's concerned about that because the land is on its way to being developed.

Corey Barton Homes Inc. and Challenger Development Inc. own the land and are currently seeking preliminary plat and private street approval from the City of Star. They intend to build five residential homes that would occupy the 10.96 acre space. The land is located just north of the Colt Place Subdivision.

We reached out to the company to get their take on resident concerns, they declined a sit down interview but responded in part saying via email.

"It's too early in the process for us to answer but we love the community of star and have built hundreds of homes in the area. We will continue to be thoughtful in the design and building practices of our communities as the area continues to grow.”

Fayh isn't the only neighbor concerned about the impact new homes and a road would have on the ecosystem.

“There's a whole cycle of life that goes with the wetlands, the wildlife here. It's amazing how many mammals and birds are all in this area," Kathy Slater, another Star resident, said.

Slater told Idaho News 6 she's been involved in the preservation of the space for 17 years, ever since an initial building plan was proposed by a former developer. Back then she took things into her own hands.

"I hired out wetlands and wildlife study, they were able to detect how much wildlife was living there, and it scored very high," Slater said.

Slater said a changes were made in the development planning stage years to accommodate concerns - like a 40 foot setback from the north property line in 2006.

That was in 2006 and since then, no build had yet to take place.

"I took it as far as i could, financially, emotionally, everything," Slater said.

Now with plans to develop the land back in motion, wildlife concerns are once again being addressed by city and state officials.

A Nov. 1, 2022 memo from a staff biologist at the Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game notes:

“Considering the footprint of the project is surrounded by other suburban development or agricultural lands, IDFG would not anticipate effects of the proposed activities on native plant or terrestrial wildlife populations.”

Idaho News 6 reached out to Star's Mayor Trevor E. Chadwick, who highlighted the legal requirement for city officials to remain impartial on the land use proposal. That way all voting members have all the same information and it's all on record.

“It's our job as a city to kind of, manage the ballgame, right, between the development community, between the proper growth, and between the citizens and what citizens want," Chadwick said, "stakeholders don't always agree."

He couldn't comment specifically on the Colt Heights land use proposal - he could tie a vote at the upcoming city council meeting.

“So in a land use hearing, the city council members cannot talk about a specific project once an application is filed until the public hearing. That's the time that they can talk about it. They can't go out and search for other information. They have to utilize the information that's provided at the hearing," Chadwick explained.

Still, the neighborhood residents who reached out to Idaho News 6 hope their concerns about this land are heard by officials.

“I think there is a solution that we can negotiate with them so that it benefits the city, the developer and the community residents. I think that there is a solution out there. We just still have to find it," Peggy Fayh said.

For neighbors who want to weigh in, the land use hearing for the "Colt Heights" site is currently scheduled during tomorrow's city council meeting. That's Tuesday, January 3rd, at 7 PM at Star City Hall.