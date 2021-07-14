Stage 1 fire restrictions to be in effect in the Boise area

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little already mobilized the Idaho National Guard's firefighters to be ready to respond. Now, local land management agencies are asking everyone to do their part to try and prevent a fire.

Starting Friday, stage one fire restrictions will take effect across more parts of the Treasure Valley. The restrictions will remain in effect until October 1 unless rescinded earlier by the jurisdictional agencies depending on fire conditions.

Idaho Fire Info

The restrictions will cover all of the Boise and Payette National Forests, Idaho state lands, Boise and Cottonwood Bureau of Land Management offices and some private lands.

"When the citizens of Idaho are out playing in the woods or working in the woods, please use extreme caution," said Josh Harvey, Fire Management Chief of the Idaho Department of Lands. "Think before you do, know where you're at. If you want to take care of our firefighters and take care of your neighbors, be extremely careful."

Crews with the Idaho Department of Lands have already responded to more than 200 fires across their ten districts. That's 221 percent of the all-time record.

Under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, the following are prohibited on the restricted state, private and federal lands:



Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire except if: Using a stove or grill solely fueled by liquid petroleum fuels; or Within a designated area posted with Forest Service notices indicating that use of fire is not prohibited in that area and using either: A permanent metal or concrete structure installed and maintained by the Forest Service and specifically designed for containing a campfire or cooking fire; or A fully enclosed metal stove, grill, or sheepherder type stove with a chimney at least five feet in length and a spark arrester with a mesh screen and a screen opening of a 1/4 inch or less.

Smoking, outside an enclosed vehicle or building, or designated recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

The following are exemptions to the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions:

