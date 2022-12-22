BOISE, Idaho — Staff with the City of Boise got to play Santa's helper today, helping local kids grab gifts as part of an annual local tradition.

The Boise Parks and Recreation Department has selected over 170 lucky kids in after-school programs to go on a shopping spree this holiday season.

This afternoon, the store was full of community elves, helping the kids grab gifts for whoever they chose.

Each child was gifted 40 dollars to spend.

It's a tradition that the Parks and Rec Department love being a part of every year.

"I love this because it is not a selfish thing for the kids. It is just a really, really, special event,” said Roseanne Brown, the Boise Recreation Superintendent.