St. Luke's opens registry for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

BOISE, Idaho — St. Luke's Health System announced Monday that it is starting a registration system to help reduce frustration and save people time. The St. Luke's registry is different from the state registry, which launched last Friday.

Instead of people checking repeatedly for available appointments, St. Luke's will reach out to those on the registry when vaccine supply has arrived and appointments are available. If you are interested in being added to the St. Luke's vaccine registry, fill out a questionnaire on myChart or follow the directions below.

St. Luke's asks those who are not eligible for the vaccine yet to wait a few weeks before filling out a questionnaire to ensure those who are high-risk and eligible can get it.

The health system is asking people who want to be vaccinated by St. Luke's to sign up for its registry as it works through collaboration details and processes with the state. If you sign up for both the state registry and the St. Luke's registry, only make one appointment to get vaccinated.

If you do not have a myChart account, internet access, or need interpretation services, call St. Luke's at 208-381-9500 to be added to the St. Luke's registry. Those people will be contacted by their preferred method when it is time to schedule.

As more vaccine doses come in and appointments are added, those registered will receive scheduling notifications through myChart or by email or telephone. Those participants will have around a week to schedule an appointment and get vaccinated. If they are not able to schedule during that time, their name will go back on the registry for a future appointment. If a person has already received the vaccine or is no longer interested, they can opt-out.

ST. LUKE’S COVID-19 VACCINE REGISTRY INSTRUCTIONS

St. Luke’s patients who use myChart, are in eligible groups, have seen a St. Luke’s provider in the past 18 months and haven’t yet received the COVID-19 vaccine:



Please let us know you want to be added to the vaccine registry by filling out a questionnaire in my Chart.

St. Luke’s patients who AREN’T registered in myChart, are in eligible groups, have seen a St. Luke’s provider in the past 18 months and haven’t yet received the COVID-19 vaccine:



Please consider setting up a my Chart account by calling 208-381-9000. Once you are signed up, you will be able to fill out an online questionnaire to let us know you want to be added to the registry. You will be contacted when appointments are available for your group.

People who are not St. Luke’s patients, have not received the vaccine and are in an eligible group:



If you have never used St. Luke’s services, please call 208-381-9000 to set up a my Chart account. Once you are signed up, you will be able to fill out an online questionnaire to let us know you want to be added to the registry. You will be contacted when appointments are available for your group. NOTE: St. Luke's serves communities in Idaho and eastern Oregon.

St. Luke’s patients and non-St. Luke’s patients in unopened state groups:

