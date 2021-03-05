Idahoans can now pre-register for COVID-19 vaccine appointment

IDAHO — Idahoans can now pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. The pre-registration system will help lift some frustration in making an appointment to get the vaccine when it is your turn.

The Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Pre-registration System is open to anyone who lives or works in Idaho.

“The ability for Idahoans to get a vaccine – should they choose to do so – is my top priority,” Governor Little said. “The new pre-registration system is designed to take the frustration out of getting a COVID-19 vaccination appointment. It is user-friendly, easy to understand, and it was built from the ground up with Idahoans in mind.”

The system allows Idahoans to add their names to one waiting list, whether they are currently eligible to get the vaccine. Those on the list will be contacted by an enrolled COVID-19 vaccine provider when it is their turn and when an appointment and vaccine are available.

People 65 and older who have not received the vaccine are encouraged to use the pre-registration system so an enrolled provider can contact them and schedule an appointment.

Click here to sign up for the pre-registration system.