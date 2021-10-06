St. Luke's offering COVID-19 booster for eligible groups

St. Luke's is now offering a COVID-19 booster vaccine for eligible groups.

The hospital announced Wednesday people aged 65 and older, those with certain medical conditions, and people who work in a high-risk setting like healthcare and education are now able to make an appointment to get the booster through MyChart or by calling 208-381-9500.

Health officials are urging the community to get vaccinated as hospitals across the state continue to overflow with COVID patients. The state remains under Crisis Standards of Care and the number of COVID-19 patients continues to exceed hospital resources according to the Department of Health in Welfare.

"This highly contagious delta variant is going to find every pocket of immunity given enough time--you can either choose to get infected or you can choose to get vaccinated," said Dr. Jim Souza, Chief Physician Executive of St. Luke's Health System. "In terms of intensive care, our first overflow unit is at capacity in Boise, and we've now overflowed patients into a second overflow intensive care unit."