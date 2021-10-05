Idaho COVID-19 cases see slight decline, but surge may not be over

Idaho’s positive and confirmed COVID-19 cases remain high across the state. On Thursday over 1,100 Idahoans tested positive for COVID-19 and 19 new deaths were reported to the state.

Crisis Standards Care remains in effect and the number of COVID-19 patients continues to exceed hospital resources according to the Department of Health in Welfare.

IDHW

Last week ICU admission was slightly down, but there was a record high of 759 COVID-19 patients in the hospital across the state and Idaho is currently experiencing the highest number of children in the hospital with COVID-19.

A recording of today's media briefing on COVID-19 is available: https://t.co/qqVUYmuAaQ (Recordings of previous briefings are at https://t.co/N3bjJKQumX, under the Vaccine tab.) — DHW (@IDHW) October 5, 2021

Among adults, 90% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 88% of deaths were among those not fully vaccinated. Daily cases have been high, but have seen a slight decline within the last week.

According to the New York Times, worldwide cases have dropped by more than 30% since late August, but health officials in Idaho are hesitant to say if the state has hit its peak or if cases will rise more.

“Unfortunately, we have also a record number of deaths in the month of September and that continues into October and that actually could be the reason why we are seeing some of those numbers coming down is to be related to not only new patients coming in but unfortunately the tremendous number patients that have passed away in the last 6 weeks,” Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said.

Down to 276 COVID+ patients ⁦@StLukesHealth⁩

Testing positivity gradually ticking down

Don’t let up - it’s not time to celebrate

Mitigation efforts like masking are making a difference

Our exhausted teams need a break

Surgical cases are delayed, care deferred #Vaccinate pic.twitter.com/wryb8TVdZX — Robert Cavagnol (@RCavagnol) September 30, 2021

Those who have had the Pfizer vaccine are encouraged to get their booster doses if it has been 6 months since their second dose and they meet the requirements.