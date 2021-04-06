St. Luke's offering asymptomatic testing, vaccines for teens

BOISE, Idaho — St. Luke's Health System is now offering asymptomatic COVID-19 testing for certain groups and the Pfizer vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds.

Asymptomatic nasal swab testing will be available starting April 8 at current collection sites in Baker City, Boise, Fruitland, Jerome, Ketchum, McCall, Meridian, Mountain Home, Nampa and Twin Falls. St. Luke's says people who can make an appointment include those with:



Known exposure to someone with COVID-19 at schools or work

Exposures identified in high-density or communal living

Other close contact exposures meeting CDC recommendations for testing

Pre- and post-travel testing needs

Asymptomatic testing appointments can be scheduled through myChart accounts for one of the designated clinic locations. People can also call the St. Luke's COVID-19 hotline for instructions or help at 208-381-9500. Appointments must be made and walk-ins will not be accepted.

The Pfizer vaccine is now available for all Idahoans, including those who are 16- and 17-years-old. A news release from St. Luke's says minors cannot consent for the vaccine and must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to provide consent at the time of the appointment. Written or verbal consent will need to be provided by a parent or legal guardian if they are not present at the time of the appointment.

Minors cannot schedule their own appointments in myChart. Parents or legal guardians with teen proxy access can schedule an appointment for their teenager. To get access, St. Luke's says the teenager will need to grant it to their parent or legal guardian through their own myChart account.

Idaho News 6

Parents can schedule an appointment without proxy access by calling 208-381-9500. Minors can schedule their own appointment by calling that same number, but the release says they must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to provide consent at the time of the appointment or provide written or verbal consent.

The Pfizer vaccine is offered at St. Luke's sites in Nampa, Meridian, Boise and Twin Falls. More information about the COVID-19 vaccines available at St. Luke's can be found by clicking here.