St. Luke's civil suit trial against Ammon Bundy and Diego Rodriguez continues

BOISE, Idaho — More witnesses testify regarding the condition of Baby Cyrus and what caused authorities and the Department of Health and Welfare to intercede.

The trial in the civil suit filed by St. Luke's Health System against Ammon Bundy and Diego Rodriguez continued for a fourth day, again, without the presence of Bundy or Rodriguez.

St. Luke's is seeking reparations for defamation and expenses incurred as a result of treating a 10-month-old infant that had been brought to them by authorities, and the subsequent protests and doxing as a result of it from Bundy's and Rodriguez's extremist groups.

Doctors testified regarding the malnutrition and deteriorating condition of the baby between March 1 and March 12.

Additional testimony was heard with witnesses expressing safety concerns after being harassed and having personal information distributed by the defendants and their respective organizations and followers.

Court is scheduled to resume on Monday.