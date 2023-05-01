St. Luke’s Children’s opens new rehabilitative clinic in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — St. Luke's Children's has opened its doors to a new clinic in Meridian specializing in Children's rehabilitation.

"So we have two sites in the Magic Valley and two sites in the Treasure Valley, and all those sites are full," said Abby Fry, Director of Children’s Rehab Services.

The new St. Luke's Children's Rehabilitation Clinic is meant to relieve the current need to serve pediatric patients through specialized rehabilitation therapies.

Becoming the largest rehabilitation clinic for St. Luke's, equipped to treat more than 350 children each month. This clinic will have the most feeding therapists in one single location.

"We are teaching children how to eat safely and positively as well as supporting families through what could be a very difficult time in their children learning how to eat," said Jennifer Hietala, Feeding Program Manager, St. Luke’s Rehab Clinic.

While demand for pediatric rehabilitation services remains high, this clinic will assist with the current 1,400 pediatric patients on the waiting list, and also the patients who were seen at the clinic that formerly occupied the same building.

"This site looks a little bit more specific than some of our others, with the feeding and augmentative communication. we also needed to offer OT (occupational therapy), PT (physical therapy), and speech in another location," said Abby Fry.

The operation of the additional pediatric clinics across the Treasure Valley by St. Luke’s will continue to be operated and the new clinic in Meridian is officially open and taking in new patients.