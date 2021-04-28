St. Luke's accepting walk-ins at all vaccine locations

BOISE, Idaho — St. Luke's Health System announced Wednesday it is accepting walk-ins for people 16 and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is administered at no cost to the patient.

St. Luke's says the move is in alignment with state recommendations and in an effort to eliminate barriers that prevent people from getting the vaccine. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Tuesday it is no longer a requirement to live or work in Idaho to be vaccinated in the state.

Teens 16 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is available at St. Luke's locations in Nampa, Meridian, Boise and Twin Falls. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to provide consent at the time of the walk-in. If the parent or guardian is not present, written or verbal consent will be needed, according to St. Luke's.

St. Luke's says walk-ins are only accepted on designated days and times. If you have questions, call 208-381-9500 for more information.

If you don't want to walk in, scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination is still an option. Patients can use myChart or call 208-381-9500 to make an appointment. More information on COVID-19 vaccinations at St. Luke's can be found on the St. Luke's website.