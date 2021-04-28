IDHW: Residency no longer required to get COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho

Idaho providers are now able to give the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone 16 years or older, regardless of residency.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Tuesday it is no longer a requirement to live or work in Idaho to be vaccinated in the state. Anyone 16 years and older can now get the vaccine in the Gem State.

Effective today, it is no longer a requirement to live or work in Idaho to get vaccinated in the state. Anyone age 16 or older can now get vaccinated in Idaho. pic.twitter.com/01lJA9J4ft — DHW (@IDHW) April 27, 2021

As vaccine roll out progressed at different paces in different states, only those who could prove Idaho residency or prove they work in Idaho could get vaccinated.