Saint Alphonsus cancels 2021 Festival of Trees

BOISE, Idaho — A resurgence in coronavirus cases in Idaho is forcing event planners to reconsider plans for the Fall.

Each year Saint Alphonsus hosts its Festival of trees event the week of Thanksgiving. The event is geared towards raising money for a specific unit within the Saint Alphonsus hospitals.

But this year event is canceled after coronavirus cases continue to climb locally.

Rebecca Watkins, a cochair for the event, says making the decision three months in advance was tough but necessary. The festival of trees is planned about a year in advance. The event is made possible with the help of volunteers.

Taking not only safety into consideration but the time and money volunteers would invest, the Watkins believed making the call now was right.

This year‘s beneficiary would’ve been The new Neuro/Trauma intensive care unit.

Despite the change in plans, Rebecca encourages attendees and sponsors who planned to participate to consider donating money they expected to spend at this years event.