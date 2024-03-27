Spring energy-saving tips could save You money

Spring is here, and the weather is getting warmer. Here are some tips from Idaho Power on how you can lower your power bill:
- Replace your HVAC system air filters. Dirty filters block necessary airflow and can significantly reduce the system’s efficiency and life.
- Check your thermostat settings and adjust for a spring-summer schedule. Program your thermostat to allow automatic adjustments.
- Brush or hose off leaves and any other debris from the outside AC or heat pump unit. This will allow proper airflow, allowing your unit to work more effectively.
- Fixing air leaks is a cheap and easy way to improve comfort and reduce energy use. You can seal air leaks around windows and doors with caulking, weatherstripping or hardware adjustment.
- Haul out the grill and get it ready for outdoor cooking. On warm days, using a grill, Dutch oven, or any other means of cooking outside keeps heat out of the kitchen, keeping your house cool.
Finally, use LED bulbs with dusk-to-dawn sensors for outside lighting. You’ll never forget to turn the lights off again.
For more information, you can check out tips from Idaho Power.