Spring energy-saving tips could save You money

Clover grows at a Boise City park
Tree wells fill in and clovers bloom at a park in Boise. Pic: City of Boise
Posted at 11:17 AM, Mar 27, 2024
Spring is here, and the weather is getting warmer. Here are some tips from Idaho Power on how you can lower your power bill:

  • Replace your HVAC system air filters. Dirty filters block necessary airflow and can significantly reduce the system’s efficiency and life.
  • Check your thermostat settings and adjust for a spring-summer schedule. Program your thermostat to allow automatic adjustments.
  • Brush or hose off leaves and any other debris from the outside AC or heat pump unit. This will allow proper airflow, allowing your unit to work more effectively.
  • Fixing air leaks is a cheap and easy way to improve comfort and reduce energy use. You can seal air leaks around windows and doors with caulking, weatherstripping or hardware adjustment.
  • Haul out the grill and get it ready for outdoor cooking. On warm days, using a grill, Dutch oven, or any other means of cooking outside keeps heat out of the kitchen, keeping your house cool.

  • Finally, use LED bulbs with dusk-to-dawn sensors for outside lighting. You’ll never forget to turn the lights off again.

    For more information, you can check out tips from Idaho Power.

