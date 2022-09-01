Looking for a weekend event? This Boise classic could be for you — if you're willing to get up early enough.

BOISE, Idaho — A Treasure Valley tradition kicked off Thursday for the 31st time. It's the start of the the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic and hundreds came out to view the spectacle at Ann Morrison Park.

The event is set to last through Sunday. You can view the takeoff of dozens of hot air balloons around 7:30 a.m. each day. Visitors are asked to leave their furry friends at home for this event. Dogs can be very sensitive to the loud noises the balloons make.