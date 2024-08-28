Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic cancels tethered rides on opening day

BOISE, Idaho — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic kicked off today with the 'CapEd Kid's Day' where dozens of balloons are inflated on the launch field and under normal circumstances, kids get an opportunity to take a free tethered ride.

Tethered rides were canceled this morning though due to wind conditions.

The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic will be going on through Sunday, with a scheduled launch at 7:20 a.m. each of those days.

You can find a full schedule on the Spirit of Boise website.

Just by the looks of it, the weather seemed perfect for the start of the spirit of boise balloon fest.

But in person, the wind was blowing too much for these sailboats of the sky to even lift off.

“I know but for the safety of everybody around, it’s just better to you know have the public come out and enjoy the balloons and tomorrow will be a better day. We’ll have a better chance to do flights maybe tomorrow or later on this week.” said pilot Brian Reich with the Chasing Rainbows balloon.

Despite that, thousands of spectators came out early to witness a sight many people never get to see.

Crews dragged out the canopies and lit up the burners to raise half a dozen balloons like giant mushrooms from the lawn.

And the kids? Well, they were fascinated and slightly disappointed at the same time.

“Would you like to go flying? Yeah, but we can’t today.”

Even thought the winds were too high to send the balloons aloft, there’s really nothing like getting close to these colorful canopies as they inflate. The kids and everyone else had a great time. In downtown boise, sr. reporter Roland Beres Idaho news six.

