Spinning for dollars: The Treasure Valley YMCA will hold it's annual spin-a-thon to help people join.

MERIDIAN — The Treasure Valley YMCA holds its sixth annual Spin-a-thon Monday, April 29 at all local YMCA's. Volunteers will ride spin bikes to encourage donations to the YMCA starting at 5 a.m. and running until Noon.

Donations during that time as well as the rest of the week will be matched by local businesses. The event coincides with the annual Idaho Gives week.

All money raised goes towards scholarships to help families and individuals afford a Y membership. The Y turns no one away for inability to pay.

The Y provides a multitude of services including perhaps most importantly, childcare.

Spin-a-thon at all Treasure Valley YMCA's on April 29 from 5 a.m. to noon.

Donations equaled by local companies.

Donate at YMCATVIDAHO.ORG

(Verbatim of the story that aired is below)

Making our community healthier. That’s the goal of the 6th annual YMCA spin-a-thon taking place next week.

I’m senior reporter Roland Beres and the YMCA helps a quarter of their members with financial assistance. But it’s about a lot more than just lifting weights. This is about changing and improving lives forever.

When you’re the mom of three kids under the age of five, there’s generally two things in short supply, money and time.

Jessica Reaves says the YMCA helped her with both.

"The idea of gym memberships especially ones that can offer child care for parents can be really hard to afford. So the Y has also given us opportunities to make it affordable.” said Reaves.

The YMCA doesn’t turn anyone away for inability to pay.

So, on April 29th, all chapters of the Treasure Valley YMCA will kick off the 6th annual spin-a-thon from five a.m. to noon.

"That’s the only way we can do it is to ask our members our donors to donate money and all that money stays right here for scholarships. And it makes all the difference,” said membership director Katie Christensen.

One in four YMCA members receives financial assistance and Reaves has seen that difference first hand.

"It gives me the opportunity to get healthy and then I can be a better mom keep up with my kids.” said Reaves.

"It’s a lot more than just. Being healthy it’s about being connected socially and for mental health as well," said Christensen. "We’re a place where people belong.”

Christensen says any donation is appreciated but there’s a special thank you for a little extra.

“This is the donor wall at the West YMCA, you donate more than a thousand dollars and you get recognized on these video screens on the wall.”

And if you want, you can just sign up to ride a bike and support the Y with your legs during the spin-a-thon.

You can donate at YMCATVIDAHO. ORG or just call your local chapter or even better stop by on Monday and cheer on the riders. Every donation next week will be matched by generous corporate sponsors. And consider this, last year, the treasure valley YMCA provided 2.8 million in financial assistance. In Meridian, senior reporter Roland Beres Idaho news six.

