Spin-a-Thon raises awareness for The YMCA Annual Campaign

BOISE - Treasure Valley YMCA staff are pedaling for a cause. The West Y Spin-a-Thon aims to raise $2,500 for The YMCA's Annual Campaign.
It's all part of an effort to raise 1 million dollars to go toward's the Y's financial assistance program.
"We need that money because one in four participants from the Y receives some sort of financial assistance and when you come to kids, it's one in three children and in child care, it's one out of every two so we're really able to reach out and welcome everybody into the Y," said David Duro, The Treasure Valley YMCA's CEO.
The funds go toward programs like Y Camp, youth sports, and swimming lessons.