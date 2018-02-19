Spay and Neuter Idaho Pets opens clinic in Meridian

BOISE, Idaho - After 20 years, a Boise nonprofit celebrated the grand opening of a new facility Sunday in hopes of ending pet over-population. Spay and Neuter Idaho Pets, or SNIP, cut the ribbon on their new clinic this afternoon on cherry Lane near Linder Road in Meridian. It's the first dedicated spay and neuter clinic in the Treasure Valley.
In the past, the nonprofit has handed out vouchers to pet owners, to get their pets fixed. At their new clinic, they hope to spay and neuter more than 8,000 local pets a year and will work with a pet owners income
"It's just great to be able to get it out to the community to let them know we are here, we're not going anywhere, and it's for them," said Diane Ayres of SNIP.
A team of six staffs the clinic and appointments can be made online.