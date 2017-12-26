SpaceX rocket launch seen above San Diego

Allison Horn
6:45 PM, Dec 22, 2017
Photo: 10News Weather Watcher Karl Kirkman at LA Harbor. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ben Abrena
(KGTV) - The streaks of light in the sky above San Diego Friday came from a SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

10News received calls from around San Diego County to report the unusual sight about 5:30 p.m. The launch was visible for hundreds of miles around the Central California base.

The Falcon 9 rocket will deliver 10 satellites to low-Earth orbit for Iridium, a communications company, SpaceX said. Friday's launch was the fourth of ten.

MORE VIDEO: San Diegans share pictures, video of rocket launch

Watch on Facebook:

You can follow the SpaceX rocket's path HERE.

