SpaceX rocket launch seen above San Diego

(KGTV) - The streaks of light in the sky above San Diego Friday came from a SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

10News received calls from around San Diego County to report the unusual sight about 5:30 p.m. The launch was visible for hundreds of miles around the Central California base.

The Falcon 9 rocket will deliver 10 satellites to low-Earth orbit for Iridium, a communications company, SpaceX said. Friday's launch was the fourth of ten.

