Southwestern Idaho couple win second large lottery prize

A Mega Millions lottery ticket is printed out of a lottery machine at a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. The Powerball jackpot is up to $410 million. The drawing for that is Wednesday night. The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday's lottery drawing has jumped to $490 million and it potentially makes the 8th largest in the game's history. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Posted at 10:34 AM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 12:34:51-04

BOISE, Idaho — A southwestern Idaho couple who won $50,000 playing the Idaho Lottery last spring defied the odds by winning an additional $200,000 this month.

Idaho Lottery officials say Diane Chavez and her husband won the latest prize after purchasing a ticket in Nampa, where they live. Lottery officials say the chances of winning the $200,000 prize with the Scratch ticket are one in 169,208.

The couple isn't the first double-winner in Idaho. Lottery officials say an Idaho woman in February bought two six-figure winning lottery tickets in two days from different stores in two cities.

Officials put the odds of that happening at one in 282.5 million.

