Southwest Idaho Health District votes to remove the Covid-19 vaccine

NAMPA, Idaho — In October, the Southwest Idaho Health District voted 4-3 to remove the COVID-19 vaccines from its facilities. So, what does this mean to the residents in their six-county district?



Board Chair Kelly Aberasturi explains his view on vote.

Owyhee County Commissioner Kelly Aberasturi was one of the three who voted to continue providing vaccines because he feels taking the shot or not is an individual choice, and that the District shouldn't get in the way of that. "I voted against it but not that I believe in the shot but because I believe it's individual rights who can make their own decision."

I asked Aberasturi what the discussion was like before they took the vote. "A couple of the commissioners are pretty conservative, and they just didn't think that they should be giving out a vaccine that has negative effects on some certain individuals."

To be clear, the CDC recommends everyone over six months get an updated COVID-19 vaccines and emphasizes they are safe. So where can you go to get one if you are in the Southwest District? I reached out to the Central District Health and they told me anyone can visit their Boise clinic by scheduling an appointment for their immunizations — no matter where they live or work. They accept most insurance and have options for those under-insured or uninsured. They won't turn anyone away based on where they live.

