Southwest Airlines adding several new flights at BOI

BOISE, Idaho — Southwest Airlines announced Friday morning it is adding several new nonstop flights this summer. The new flights start on June 6, 2021, and a Boeing 737 aircraft will be used, according to a news release.

New non-stop routes include Orange County and Dallas Love Field, as well as the return of daily flights to Chicago-Midway, San Diego and San Jose. There will also be increased service to Las Vegas.

“We’re excited to see Southwest expand its network of flights in Boise, opening up greater air service possibilities for our passengers,” said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp. “This summer, the Boise Airport will have nonstop service to the most destinations in the airport’s history – and more available seats than ever”

The new flight schedule will operate as follows:



Chicago Midway (MDW): 1 flight daily, summer seasonal

Orange County (SNA): 1 flight daily, summer seasonal

Dallas Love Field (DAL): 1 flight per day Sunday – Friday, summer seasonal

San Diego (SAN): 1 flight daily, year round

San Jose (SJC): 1 flight daily, year round

Las Vegas (LAS): Increasing from 2 flights daily to 3 flights on peak days (Monday, Thursday, Friday)

With the additions of Chicago Midway and Dallas Love Field, the Boise Airport will have nonstop service to 27 destinations in the United States.