Southern Idaho sees storms tonight, Wind Advisory tomorrow

NAMPA — Isolated showers settle into the southern Idaho region Saturday evening.

There's about a 30% chance of thunder storms with this system and all the hot air from today, especially towards the western border of Idaho.

North of McCall, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect with this system. Use caution in this area tonight as wind and snow conditions could make travel difficult.

Rainfall won't accumulate too much with this system - less than a quarter of an inch. Expect 1-3 inches of snow in higher elevations above 4,000 feet.

As the system pushes out of the region, gusts of wind are left behind.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas tomorrow in southern Idaho at 10 AM and expires at 6 PM. Northwest and west wind gusts will average around 25-35 mph...some gusts even up to 45 mph. Secure any outdoor furniture or objects that the wind could blow over, loose tree limbs are at risk of falling, and power outages could be a result.

Next week, high pressure will raise temperatures significantly. By the end of the 7-day forecast we're tracking temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.