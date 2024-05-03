South Boise gift shop showcases local artists with goods mostly made in Idaho

SOUTH BOISE, Idaho — Teal Magnolia Gifts is a coffee gift shop nestled in the Chow Public Market in South Boise off Overland Road.



The store proudly showcases 95% Idaho-made products.

Shoppers can peruse artisanal goods while sipping on a coffee made by owner Lisa Nuemann.

For more infromation you can visit their Facebook page.

"95% of the store is from Idaho," Teal Magnolia Gifts is a coffee gift shop in the Chow Public Market off Overland Road. Owner Lisa Neumann started the shop as a "maker" herself, selling the shirts she designs and prints herself.

"This shirt is a fun shirt because it's talking about kindness and it's not that hard... I press all the shirts myself," says Lisa Neumann, owner of Teal Magnolia Gifts. The shop now features works of creators from all over Idaho. "We have these beautiful cutting boards... Idaho shaped... they're beautiful and handcrafted... we have designs by Delilah, she does these beautiful glass birds... she is from Idaho as well," says Neumann.

You can also find locally made wine, jams, jewelry, and more. The space also offers a coffee bar, fulfilling Neumann's dream of combining her passions in one place. "When I was younger I always wanted to have a coffee bookstore... I love everything coffee," says Neumann.

Here, you'll find products from South Boise resident Pamela Knighton who specializes in pet portraits, painted with watercolors, on cards, mugs, shirts, and more. "Well, the subjects are mostly dogs because people come to me for commissioned dog pieces," says local artist Pamela Knighton. Knighton says Teal Magnolia Gifts has given her the opportunity to pursue her passion by offering a space to sell her pieces. "Teal Magnolia is huge for me... I love the support she gives to local makers... and allows us to have a place to showcase our talents," says Knighton.

