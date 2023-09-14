Son pleads guilty to second-degree murder charges in the death of his mother

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Canyon County Prosecutors Office news release announced that the now 27-year-old Nampa man, Levi Isaac Davis, pled guilty to charges of second-degree murder in the death of his mother, Karly Cantrell.

Cantrell, who had been the Executive Director of the West Valley Humane Society in Caldwell, died from stab wounds inflicted in her neck and abdomen in October 2022. Her unresponsive body was found by her husband in their Middleton home.

Davis's sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 1, 2023, at 9:00 am.