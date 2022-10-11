A woman was found dead in her Middleton home Monday. Her son was charged with murder

MIDDLETON, Idaho — This story was originally published by Rachel Spacek and Alex Brizee in the Idaho Statesman.

A 26-year-old Nampa man was charged with second-degree murder in the killing of his mother during a virtual arraignment at the Canyon County Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon.

Levi Isaac Davis was arrested after Karly Cantrell was found dead at her Middleton residence Monday afternoon, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Cantrell was the executive director of the West Valley Humane Society in Caldwell. Davis stabbed his mother in the neck and abdomen, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office.

Cantrell’s husband, Kevin Kline, came home Monday at about 3:35 p.m. and found his wife in their living room “laying in a pool of blood,” according to the affidavit. Kline told police that she was dead when he found her.

During Tuesday’s arraignment, Davis appeared in an orange jumpsuit and remained expressionless as Canyon County Magistrate Judge Matthew Thompson detailed the murder charge.

Davis reacted only when Canyon County Deputy Prosecutor Sean Jorgensen recommended a high bond.

The judge agreed and set bond at $5 million.

