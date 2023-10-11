Some law enforcement on higher alert to protect local Jewish centers during war in Israel

The FBI says its threat assessment for Israeli and Jewish community centers remains elevated in light of the war in Israel. But the heightened concern doesn't seem to have spread very far.

In light of the atrocities happening overseas, the rabbi at Boise's Ahavath Beth Israel synagogue is wary but primarily concerned about the Jewish community's extended family in the homeland.

"It's our community's friends and family, so it was just a lot of and continues to be a lot of anxiety and grief," says Daniel Fink, rabbi at Ahavath Beth Israel.

Idaho News 6 reached out to the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights who told us it hasn't asked for any increased police presence despite a history of antisemitic vandalism at the Anne Frank memorial.

Back at the synagogue, Rabbi Fink chooses to focus -- not on war, but on peace.

"War is a necessity right now, to defeat an enemy that committed barbaric atrocities but war is not the end, the end has to be peace," says Fink.

As for the Palestinian population in Idaho, we checked with refugee services who tell us the number of Palestinians is small and so far, no one has come forward to comment on the many Palestinians who are caught in the middle of a war between Israel and Hamas.